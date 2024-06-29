Delhi Wall Collapse: Body of Labourer Recovered From Debris in Vasant Vihar, Two Feared Trapped; Search Operation Underway (Watch Video)

The body of a labourer was recovered early on Saturday, June 29, from under the debris of a wall that collapsed at a construction site in the Vasant Vihar area here amid heavy rain. Two more labourers are feared trapped beneath the rubble. The incident occurred on Friday and it was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5:30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav, 19, the Delhi Fire Services officials said and added that his body was recovered around 6.10 am on Saturday. Kumar was declared dead by doctors at the Safdarjung hospital.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Three Labourers Feared Trapped After Wall Collapse in Vasant Vihar.

Visuals From Wall Collapse Site in Vasant Vihar

#WATCH | Delhi: The body of one of the three labourers who fell into a pit of an under-construction building in Vasant Vihar yesterday, being taken out by the NDRF team.



Search and rescue operation for the other two labourers underway. https://t.co/btvT7soLs3pic.twitter.com/gfWiXFJ7fv — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Also Read | Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway Accident: Seven Killed, Five Injured After Two Cars Collide on Samruddhi Highway (Watch Video).

Officials said the operation to rescue the other two labourers is underway. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and civic agencies are carrying out the operation.

Cranes are being used to remove debris while water is being pumped out of the foundation pit to recover the remaining bodies, the officials added.