Delhi: Wanted gold smuggler nabbed by Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch

Narcotics cell and Crime branch of Delhi Police nabbed a wanted gold smuggler, Mohammed Shakeel who was at large and was wanted in a Customs Gold seizure case dated February 20, 2021, of 7.790-kilo grams of Foreign Origin Gold, seized from Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi.

According to additional CP, Chinmoy Biswal, "The police team developed the information in the area of Jama Masjid, Delhi and secret informer was deployed. A raid was conducted and he was apprehended outside New Delhi railway station."

As per an official release, "A seizure of 7.790 kgs. of foreign origin gold, concealed in auto-parts, was made at Terminal- 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi on 20.02.2021 by Department of Revenue, Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Airport and General), Terminal-3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, in which two passengers namely Syed Salman and Shazeb were arrested under sections 104, 108, 110 of Customs Act, 1962 for smuggling of the above said foreign origin gold and the matter was registered vide dated February 20, 2021."

During the investigation by the Customs Department, it was found that the owner of the above said foreign origin gold is Mohammad Shakeel, who runs a gold smuggling racket with the help of two other persons namely Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Kashif. The travel records of Mohammad Kashif as checked by the Intelligence Bureau indicates that he left India for Dubai on August 31 via Air-India flight A1-995. Mohammad Irfan was arrested on October 1. Mohammad Shakeel was not joining the investigation and was still at large, despite giving notice under sections 108 of Customs Act, 1962.

On request of the Customs Department, a task was assigned to the team of Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch to render assistance to customs Department in arresting the wanted accused Mohd. Shakeel.

( With inputs from ANI )

