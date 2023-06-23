Delhi: Wanted man arrested after brief exchange of fire in Ghazipur

New Delhi [India], June 23 : A man wanted in two murder cases was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from east Delhi's Ghazipur area after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Zahid.

Based on a tip-off, the Special Cell police reached the Ghazipur area of East Delhi on Thursday night, where the accused was supposed to come, the police said.

"Seeing the police, the accused tried to escape and opened fire at the officials. Responding to this, the police also fired at him in defense during when the accused suffered a gunshot in one of his legs," they added.

The police said that they managed to overpower him and later took him to a hospital. The accused is undergoing treatment.

"He has several cases registered against him including murder and robbery," they added.

Further details are awaited.

