Delhi: Wanted Robber Caught After Being Shot in Leg During Police Encounter Near Badarpur Flyover

In a swift and well-coordinated operation, a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) of the South-East District and Pul Prahladpur Police apprehended a wanted robber after a brief encounter near Badarpur Flyover Park in Delhi. The accused, identified as 23-year-old Himanshu, was involved in a recent armed robbery case. Police said the operation was carried out late Saturday night after a tip-off about his movement in the area. Following a short chase and exchange of fire, the team successfully nabbed the accused.

Officials confirmed that Himanshu, son of Shailender Singh and a resident of Dakshin Puri, sustained a bullet wound in his right leg during the shootout. He was immediately shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment and is now under police custody. From his possession, police recovered a .32 bore semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges. Additionally, four empty shells—two fired by the accused and two by police—were found at the scene. The weapon will be sent for ballistic examination to strengthen the case evidence.

Police revealed that Himanshu was wanted in a robbery incident reported at Pul Prahladpur Police Station, where he and his aide, Kaushal, allegedly looted a Domino’s delivery boy on October 22. The act, caught on video, quickly went viral on social media, prompting immediate police action. Dr. Hemant Tiwari, DCP South-East District, lauded the operation, saying the joint team showed remarkable bravery and professionalism, apprehending the armed criminal within just 72 hours of the crime.

According to the Delhi Police’s official statement, the successful operation highlights their commitment to maintaining public safety and acting swiftly against habitual offenders. Preliminary investigations revealed that Himanshu has a criminal record, including three previous cases of robbery, kidnapping, and snatching. He had been released from jail in June and recently resumed criminal activities in South Delhi. A fresh case has been registered at Badarpur Police Station, and efforts are on to trace his absconding associate, Kaushal. The operation has drawn praise for its precision and coordination between special units and district police teams.