Delhi: Wanted sharpshooter of Neetu Daboda gang arrested after exchange of fire

New Delhi, Nov 22 After an exchange of fire, the Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old sharpshooter of Neetu Dhaboda and Sonu Dariyapur gang, who was wanted in four criminal cases registered in Bihar, Haryana and the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The gangster was identified as Karan Gogia a.k.a Goga, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific inputs were received that one sharpshooter of Neetu Dhaboda-Sonu Dariyapur-Pankaj Cheeta Gangs named Karan, wanted in various heinous cases, would come near helipad, Rohini, Delhi.

"A trap was laid at the location of information, and a person on a bike was intercepted. He was signalled to stop by the police party, but he attempted to escape and suddenly fell on the road. When the police directed him to surrender, he opened fire on the raiding team, and a bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of one of the police personnel. As the accused tried to reload his pistol, he was overpowered by the raiding team," said Yadav.

Gogia, at an early age, fell into bad company. "In 2018, he came into contact with criminal Pankaj Dabas, alias Cheeta, and from there, he became associated with the gangster Sonu Dariyapur," said Yadav.

In 2018, along with Pankaj, Deepak, Sachin, and Tarun, he fired at the house of an individual in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi.

Again in 2018, along with Ashwani, an active member of the desperate Kala Jatheri gang, and Sachin, he fired upon and robbed cash from a toll plaza in the Sonipat area of Haryana. His associate Vicky was recently arrested after a shootout.

"In 2018, he and his associates were arrested with illegal firearms by the Crime Branch. In 2019, he sold his old house located at Rishi Nagar, Rani Bagh, and, along with his family, shifted to a newly purchased house in Uttam Nagar," said Yadav.

In November, 2022, panchayat elections were held in Sonipat, Haryana. During the election campaign in Village Chichdana near Sonipat, Haryana, the sarpanch candidate and his son were shot by about 10 shooters on the instructions of the opposition party candidate.

"The sarpanch candidate succumbed to his injuries. Gogia was one of the shooters in this incident. The rest of the shooters were arrested, and he had been evading arrest since then," said Yadav.

"In February, 2022, Satish Bansal was involved in financial transactions with a businessman. At the instance of Satish Bansal, the accused persons Karan, Deepak, and Maan Singh threatened and broke the windows of the businessman's car," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor