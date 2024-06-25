Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi’s Blood Sugar Drops to 36 Due to Hunger Strike, Claims Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed on Tuesday that Delhi Minister Atishi has been hospitalized after her blood sugar level dropped to 36. Bharadwaj took to X to announce, "Atishi's blood sugar level fell to 36, so she has been admitted to LNJP Hospital."

"Her blood sugar levels had been dropping since the last night. When we submitted her blood sample, her sugar levels came out to be 46. When we checked her sugar levels from a portable machine, her sugar levels came out to be 36. Doctors are checking her vitals and only after that will they give suggestions," Bharadwaj said.

Delhi Minister Atishi was hospitalized after her health deteriorated during an indefinite hunger strike protesting the Haryana government's withholding of 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, exacerbating a water crisis in the national capital. Atishi was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi early Tuesday morning, marking the fifth day of her hunger strike. She emphasized that Haryana's refusal to release Delhi's allocated water share was the cause of her protest.

