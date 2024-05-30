Delhi Water Crisis: People Climb Atop Tanker in Chanakyapuri to Avoid Queues; Video Goes Viral

As the water crisis looms in Delhi, locals in the Chanakyapuri area were seen climbing atop the water tank instead of waiting in queues. In a video shared by news agency IANS, a large group of people was seen waiting on the footpath with water vessels. When the water tanker of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) reached the locality, some of them climbed atop the water tanker to put in pipes to fetch water to fill their buckets from it.

These come after the Delhi government today held an emergency meeting regarding the water crisis that the city is facing amid a prevailing heatwave. The national capital is facing a water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat, with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.

People Climb Atop Tankers To Avoid Queues As Water Crisis Worsens in Delhi

"Delhi is witnessing heatwave conditions right now, it was expected in the weather forecast as well. Two important departments, during such times are the Health and Water Department. Without taking any permission or informing the ministers, the Health Secretary and DJB CEO are on leave. I am also unwell... it is shocking that heads of two important departments have been granted leave without informing ministers," said Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The city government on Wednesday imposed a Rs 2,000 fine on water waste and formed 200 teams to enforce the penalty. The ban is also being imposed on the usage of portable water at construction sites and car washing.

"There are many car repair and car washing centres that are using Delhi Jal Board's drinking water. We are banning the use of drinking water by the Delhi Jal Board from being used in car washing and repair centres. From tomorrow, teams of DPCC will conduct inspections of car washing and repairing centres. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi... right now, Delhi is facing an emergency situation because of heatwave and water not being released from Haryana," said Delhi Minister Atishi during a press conference.