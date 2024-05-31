Delhi Water Crisis: Residents Chase Tankers Amid Sweltering Heat (Watch Video)

Soaring temperatures are making life difficult for Delhi residents, and now a water crisis has added to their woes. Many areas in Delhi are experiencing water shortages, with water being delivered through tankers. ANI shared a video of residents running behind a tanker to secure water.

The city's water sources include the Yamuna River, Ganga water from Uttar Pradesh, water from Haryana, tubewells, and Ranney wells. Disruptions in supply from these sources are frequent, particularly during the summer. As part of a water rationing strategy announced by Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday (May 28), several neighborhoods in South Delhi will now receive water only once daily instead of twice. This decision impacts areas such as Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Hauz Khas, Chittaranjan Park, and nearby locations. This measure will remain in effect until the water supply situation improves.

#WATCH | Delhi: Due to the water crisis, people are facing problems in many areas of Delhi. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers.



North and Southwest Delhi, including Mehrauli and Chattarpur, are also facing significant water challenges amid a prolonged heatwave in northwest India, with temperatures in the outskirts of Delhi nearing 50 degrees Celsius. The situation has been exacerbated by Haryana's cessation of Yamuna water releases to Delhi since the beginning of May.