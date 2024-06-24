Delhi Water Crisis: Will Continue Hunger Strike Until Haryana Releases Rightful Share of Water, Says Atishi

Atishi, the Water Minister, declared her commitment to persevere with her ongoing indefinite hunger strike, now in its fourth day as of Monday. She affirmed her determination to endure the adverse health effects until Haryana fulfills Delhi's rightful share of water.

“My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has gone down. Ketone level is very high which can have harmful effects in the long run. No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water,” she said.

In a video message, the Delhi minister stated that she underwent a medical examination conducted by doctors on Sunday. She asserted that Haryana has consistently decreased Delhi's allocation of Yamuna water by 100 million gallons per day (MGD) over the past three weeks. According to her, this reduction has resulted in a shortage, impacting 28 lakh people in Delhi.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after a meeting with the AAP delegation on Sunday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured to look into whether his state can provide extra water to the city.