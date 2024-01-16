Delhi Water Cut News: National Capital To Face 16-Hour Water Shortage on January 18, Check Details Here

Residents in various South Delhi localities will face a 16-hour water cut on January 18, 2024, impacting residents through the evening of January 18 and into the morning of January 19. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced the disruption on Twitter, attributing it to necessary flowmeter installation and maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Affected Areas: Kallash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extn., Govindpuri, G.B. Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G.K. North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali, Srinivaspuri, G.K. South, Chhatarpur, and parts of NDMC and their adjoining areas.

Delhi Jal Board tweets, "Due to flowmeter installation and maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, water supply will be affected for 16 hours on 18.01.2024 from 10:00 am onwards. Water supply will not be available on 18.01.2024 (evening) and 19.01.2024 (morning) in… pic.twitter.com/bIMQywtph6 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

Advisory for Residents: