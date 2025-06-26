Delhi water minister assures discrimination-free services in Nabi Karim

New Delhi, June 26 Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday assured residents of Nabi Karim area of Ballimaran Assembly Constituency of providing civic amenities without any discrimination based on religion.

Speaking after the inspection, Parvesh Verma said, “In areas like Ramnagar, Bagichi Raghunath, and Bhadbhuje Wali Gali, many families were denied basic civic amenities for years — not because of lack of resources, but because of their religion.”

“Such selective and prejudiced approach has no place in today’s Delhi. Under our government, every citizen — regardless of their faith or background — will receive equal rights and equal services,” he said after meeting residents and inspecting local infrastructure, including drainage and water supply systems.

The Minister said that previous governments, as well as the sitting MLA from Ballimaran, who served as a Cabinet Minister at the time, failed to provide equitable development across the constituency.

“There has been a clear pattern — while one section received preferential treatment, vast sections of the population were ignored. Development should not be used as a political tool. It is a right, not a reward,” said Parvesh Verma.

He said that religion-based appeasement and vote-bank politics caused deep injustice, especially, in minority-dominated localities where essential services like water pipelines and proper sewerage were never prioritised.

Parvesh Verma stated that during the tenure of the previous government, numerous illegal water connections were issued in the area, often bypassing regulations.

“I have asked for all related files. The matter will be examined thoroughly. Wherever necessary, illegal connections will be reviewed, regularised if justified, or acted upon if found improper. Our goal is transparent, fair delivery of public services,” the Minister said.

He also announced that urgent work will begin on upgrading sewer lines, especially in narrow residential lanes like Bhadbhuje Wali Gali, where open drains have led to years of health and sanitation issues.

“No citizen in the capital of India should be forced to live amidst overflowing sewage. This is not just about infrastructure — it’s about dignity. We are committed to changing this,” he added.

Reaffirming the BJP government's vision, Parvesh Verma said the days of selective service delivery and appeasement politics are over.

“Those who were ignored and kept waiting for basic rights will now receive what they were always entitled to — not as a favour, but as a matter of justice. This government believes in equal respect and equal opportunity for every resident,” he said.

The Minister assured that all upcoming work in Nabi Karim and surrounding areas will be done with full transparency, accountability, and public feedback.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor