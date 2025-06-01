Delhi Weather Update: Flights Delayed as Dust Storm and Rain Hit the Capital (Watch Video)

The national capital saw torrential rain on Sunday, June 1, and a major dust storm in areas of the Delhi-NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Delhi will see dust or a thunderstorm today, along with strong gusts and lightning. The weather has been lovely in Delhi and the neighbouring areas due to the rain. People who were suffering from extreme heat have been greatly relieved. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital's minimum temperature on Sunday was 27.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.3 degrees higher than the average for the season. The highest temperature was predicted by the IMD to be approximately 38 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies and the potential for thunder and lightning to develop during the day.

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected; according to FlightRadar24, the average departure delay was forty minutes.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Firozeshah Road) pic.twitter.com/721vWCB2Ii — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2025

Also Read: Canara Bank removes minimum balance requirement for all savings accounts

The measured relative humidity was 56%. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality was classified as "moderate" at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) rating of 198. The CPCB states that an AQI of zero to fifty is deemed "good," 51 to one hundred "satisfactory," 101 to two hundred "moderate," 201 to three hundred "poor," 301 to four hundred "very poor," and 401 to five hundred "severe."

May has been marked by below-normal daytime temperatures, unusually heavy rainfall, and no heatwave conditions. Additionally, the capital experienced 188.9 mm of rain, the most ever recorded in May. This exceeds the typical monthly average of 62.6 mm by more than 202%. In May 2024, on the other hand, there was not a single wet day and only 0.4 mm of rain, which was 99 percent below average.