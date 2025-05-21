Delhi Weather Update: Flights Delayed, Trees Uprooted, and Power Outages Reported After Fierce Storm and Heavy Rains Hit the Capital (Watch Videos)

On May 21, a powerful storm and subsequent rain caused traffic jams, waterlogging, and power outages in a number of locations across Delhi and Noida. In numerous places, trees were uprooted and hoardings were destroyed; in other places, winds of up to 79 kmph were recorded. Additionally, airlines issued alerts stating that flight operations may be affected by the weather change. Noida and the capital city were hit by strong winds that left broken windows and damaged hoardings in their wake. Lodi Road in Delhi experienced a hailstorm, and Safdarjung experienced winds of 79 kmph. Strong winds were seen causing trees to swing fiercely.

Watch: Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather, with a hailstorm and rainfall



(Visuals from Delhi Airport) pic.twitter.com/KRZxeVvVcD — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2025

As residents sought refuge, the capital was first struck by gusty winds and dust storms. A significant change in the weather was brought about by the rain that followed the dust storm. Temperatures in Delhi have been rising, making it difficult for people to move throughout the day. The capital saw a high of 41.8 degrees on Tuesday, indicating that the temperature has been rising. Now Karnal's streets were splattered with rain, and Ghaziabad also experienced lightning, strong gusts, and a lot of rain. Many trees and hoardings in the national capital were overturned by the storm, despite the fact that the pre-monsoon showers provided much-needed relief from the intense heat.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad experiences gusty winds, heavy rainfall and lightning as the weather changes. pic.twitter.com/YhTMnQ3ru8 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

A passenger captured a video of an aircraft in midair during turbulence. Sheikh Samiullah, a startup co-founder, captured the footage, which showed the plane seats trembling in the midst of erratic weather.

I had a narrow escape while flying from Delhi to Srinagar. Flight number #6E2142. Hats off to the captain for the safe landing.@IndiGo6Epic.twitter.com/tNEKwGOT4q — Sheikh Samiullah (@_iamsamiullah) May 21, 2025

The Delhi airport stated in a post on X that the bad weather may affect flight operations and that travellers should check with the relevant airlines for a revised flight itinerary.

IndiGo and Air India have issued separate advisories advising travellers to verify the status of their flights before arriving at the airport.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Heavy rain and thunderstorm in #Delhi, #Chandigarh and #Kolkata is impacting flights. We understand weather delays are never easy, we sincerely appreciate your patience. Do check your flight status before heading to the airport https://t.co/IEBbuCsa3epic.twitter.com/MSO8qLlIEw — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 21, 2025

Northern India has been experiencing sporadic rains and thunderstorms due to a series of western disturbances. A cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is also bringing humid air into Delhi, which is causing humidity levels to rise sharply.