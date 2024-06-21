Delhi Weather Update: Rain Hits Gurugram After Weeks of Intense Heatwave

After enduring days of relentless heat, the residents of Delhi-NCR received a much-needed and refreshing change in the weather today. The region, which has been baking under the sun with temperatures soaring above 40°C, finally witnessed a shift as rain lashed parts of the city, particularly in Gurugram.In its early morning bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds with speeds of 30–50 kmph in many parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas. Temperatures are expected to be between 40 and 29 degrees Celsius today, offering a brief respite from the raging heatwave.

#WATCH | Delhi-NCR witnesses sudden weather change after weeks of punishing heat; rain lashes parts of Gurugram



(Visuals from Sadar Bazar)

Amid the scorching heatwave conditions in the national capital between June 11 and 19, as many as 192 homeless people died, as per a report. The report by NGO Centre for Holistic Development stated that this is the highest number of deaths recorded in the said period. "In a harrowing span from June 11 to 19, Delhi recorded the death of 192 homeless people, due to extreme heatwave conditions. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for proactive measures to protect one of society’s most vulnerable groups,” said executive director of the NGO, Sunil Kumar Aledia.

Aledia highlighted factors such as air pollution, rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and deforestation that have resulted in rising temperatures, further exacerbating the poor conditions for the homeless. They also face challenges such as access to clean drinking water, thereby increasing the risk of dehydration and health related complications. The director highlighted that despite the challenges, homeless people find themselves excluded from government welfare programmes such as Deen Dayal National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM-SUH) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He advocated for the establishment of cooling centres, adequate shelter capacity, water distribution, supportive housing and services. Meanwhile the state-run RML Hospital received 22 patients in the last two days. There have been five deaths and 12-13 patients are on ventilator support. "The victims did not have any comorbidities. When such people come to the hospital, their core body temperature is recorded and, if it is found to be more than 105 degrees Fahrenheit and there is no other cause, they are declared as heat stroke patients," a senior hospital official said.