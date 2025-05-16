Delhi Weather Update: Rainfall in Cools Down City Temperatures, More Showers Expected, Says IMD

Unseasonal Rainfall has given relief from scorching temperature as the rains has lashed out the parts of Delhi. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction rainfall and thunderstorm activity in the area. The capital is likely to experience rain on Saturday, too. IMD official Akhil Srivastava told ANI that, "We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over Delhi in the evening today and tomorrow," Srivastava said. "Light rainfall is expected, and due to this, the temperature might fall to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius,"

Additionally, IMD has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several regions of the country over the next five days. According to Srivastava, southern India, especially the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, will experience persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days.

"The Northeastern parts of the country will also continue to receive rainfall for the next five days," Srivastava said, adding that parts of Northwestern India are likely to see thunderstorm activity in the coming days, coupled with heatwave conditions. In eastern India (especially in the states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh), the weather is set to remain hot and humid.

Also Read: India in no hurry to review suspension of Indus Waters Treaty: MoJS

The changing weather patterns come amid rising concerns over heatwaves in several northern states. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, especially in areas where high temperatures and thunderstorms may occur simultaneously.

Earlier on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that severe weather conditions would hit parts of Uttarakhand "over the next 24 hours".