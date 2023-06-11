Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, wakes up to balmy morning

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Delhi wakes up to balmy weather on Sunday morning as the national capital witnessed a sudden change in weather with temperatures falling below 40 degrees Celsius.

The capital city observed a sudden respite from the scorching weather conditions today morning with pleasant weather conditions with the prediction of thunderstorms, light-intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 Km/h over Delhi and its adjoining areas, as per the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi.

"Thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi," tweeted RWFC on Sunday.

Earlier in May, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the blistering heatwave in Delhi was likely to subside as the temperature was likely to fall due to the change in western disturbances.

At least 10 flights were also diverted at the Delhi airport due to bad weather conditions rain and predicted rain and dust storms by IMD.

The month of May in Delhi-NCR recorded its coolest May morning in 41 years with the minimum temperature recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees below normal, according to the IMD.

According to Safdarjung weather station data, the lowest minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded on May 2, 1969, at 15.1 degrees Celsius.

Further, on May 2, 1982, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday was 32.1 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below the normal.

May generally remains the hottest month in Delhi in terms of average maximum temperature.

