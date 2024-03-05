Delhi: Woman dies after husband sets her ablaze amid quarrel

New Delhi, March 5 A woman died after she was set ablaze by her husband following a quarrel at their house in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and one of the couple's two daughters told police that her father had quarrelled with her mother, poured kerosene on her, and then set her on fire.

Police said that on Monday, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Begumpur police station that a fire had broken out in a house and some people were suspected to be trapped there.

Upon reaching the spot, a police team found the main door locked from inside.

"In the meantime, the fire brigade came to the spot and doused the fire," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, G.S. Sidhu said.

On inspection, a critically burnt woman was found in the house in an unresponsive state.

"She was immediately shifted to a hospital where she was declared dead. The body of the victim was shifted to the mortuary and the post-mortem examination was conducted," he said.

Another PCR call was also received from another hospital regarding the admission of an injured person with his two daughters. "A police team immediately reached the hospital and learnt that the injured person was the deceased’s husband. One of the daughters of the deceased admitted to the hospital stated that her father had quarrelled with her mother and set her on fire with kerosene," the DCP said, adding that an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

