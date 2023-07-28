Delhi woman dies in park after man hits her with rod (Lead 2)

New Delhi, July 28 Police on Friday said that a woman was killed by a man after being attacked with an iron rod near South Delhi's Aurobindo College.

Police said that the accused has been arrested.

Police have also recovered the rod which was found near the woman’s body. The deceased was identified as Nargis (23) while the accused has been identified as Irfan (28), a resident of Sangam Vihar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took to Twitter to express his strong disapproval of the prevailing law and order situation in the city. He called upon the Union Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor to implement stringent measures to address this pressing issue.

“Another daughter was brutally murdered in Delhi, it is very sad. Law and order has become a serious issue in Delhi. It is a request to the LG and the Home Minister, make the police a little active. The safety of the daughters of Delhi and the people of Delhi is very important,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The official said that the victim and accused were first cousins, with their mothers as sisters. Recently, the victim’s family had turned down Irfan’s marriage proposal.

“The victim had stopped talking to him, and Irfan was disturbed due to this,” said the official.

Police said that Nargis and Irfan were in a relationship earlier.

Police said that the victim completed her graduation this year from Kamla Nehru College, and was doing steno coaching from Malviya Nagar area.

The officials privy to investigation said that Ifran was well-acquainted with Nargis’ daily routine, particularly her regular path through Malviya Nagar park while heading for her stenography training.

“On the day of the unfortunate incident, he reportedly made contact with her, seemingly trying to rekindle their past relationship. However, when she declined his advances, he purportedly resorted to violence, attacking her with an iron rod,” they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that on Friday at around 12:08 p.m. an information was received in which the caller said that a man had fled away after killing a woman near Aurobindo College in Vijay Mandal Park.

“Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot. The dead body of a woman was found in the park beneath a bench. Blood was oozing out from her head. An iron rod was found near her body,” DCP said.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered,” the official added.

Following the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief also took to Twitter and said: “In Delhi, where a woman was shot outside her home and killed, a girl was beaten with a rod in a posh area like Malviya Nagar. Delhi is extremely unsafe. No one cares. They only change the names of girls in the newspaper reports, the crimes don't stop.”

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor