Delhi: Woman Fatally Attacked by Former Lover For Turning Him Down, Police Investigate

Delhi: Man stabbed a woman to a death by her lover a few metres away from her home in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area. This incident took place on Monday, October 13, 2025. Accused identified as Akash who is a sweeper by profession and is a resident of Nand Nagri. Incident occurred around 10.30 AM in Nand Nagri. The woman, who sustained multiple stab injuries, was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

According to PTI, accused has been arrested, case under the relevant sections has been registered at Nand Nagri Police Station. After inspection, crime scene, and the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused and the woman, who were neighbours, had been in a relationship for the past three to four years, but she had recently started distancing herself from him, the police said. Police are taking efforts to recover the weapon used in the crime, and further investigation is in progress.

The deceased's mother told PTI that her daughter, who never left home and whom she always protected, went out to buy samosas. While the mother was showering, her daughter asked if she wanted any, but the mother declined due to fasting. Soon after, the mother heard a boy shouting about killing someone in their lane. Rushing outside, she found her daughter's body near the school.