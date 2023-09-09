Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

New Delhi, Sep 9 A body of 45-year-old woman, who went missing from South Delhi, was found in neighbouring Noida, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Pinki, used to work as a clerk at Nizamuddin Railway station here and was missing since Friday.

Sharing further details, the official said that an information regarding a woman went missing was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station on Saturday morning.

"The complainant, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Madangir, came to the police station and reported that his mother had been missing since Friday morning," said the official.

The complainant mentioned that his mother left home without informing anyone, and despite several efforts, he couldn't locate her.

"On Saturday, information was received from SHO of Knowledge Park police station, Greater Noida, regarding the discovery of Pinki's body in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh," said the official.

During the investigation, it was learned that the woman was last seen around 3 p.m. at her office at Nizamuddin Railway Station.

"The woman worked as a clerk at Nizamuddin Railway Station, and it was confirmed from her office that she was indeed present on Friday and left after 3 p.m.," said the official.

Further investigation revealed that the deceased's last known location was at Greater Noida's Knowledge Park, which falls under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park police station and it appears that the main incident had occurred there, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor