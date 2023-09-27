Delhi: Woman found dead in her shop-cum-residence; police launch probe

New Delhi, Sep 27 A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her shop-cum-residence in northeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shivkala, a resident of Nehru Vihar in Dayalpur area.

According to the police, a call was received at the Dayalpur police station's control room at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting the murder of a woman.

“It was discovered that Shivkala was killed inside her general store, which also has a bedroom on the ground floor. It was a two-storey building, built on a 25-square-yard plot,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The last time she was seen alive was around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday by her neighbours.

Notably, her jewellery remains undisturbed, and there are signs of a struggle at the crime scene. “The entry appears to have been non-confrontational. The apparent cause of death is a puncture wound on the left side of her head. The deceased lived alone and had three married daughters,” said the DCP.

Police are currently scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area, and both neighbours and relatives are being questioned as part of the investigation. “A case of murder is being registered,” the official added.

