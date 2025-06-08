Delhi: Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Hotel Room

In horrifying turn of events woman was allegedly found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in the Arakashan Road area of Paharganj, Delhi. The situation came to light on Sunday morning, which prompted a police investigation. On June 8, 2025, at approximately 9:47 AM, Delhi Police received a PCR call from a hotel staff member at Police Station Nabi Karim reporting a suspected incident involving a couple who had checked in the previous evening. The male occupant was reportedly missing, while the female was found unresponsive in the bathroom.

Police said that the couple had checked into the hotel on June 7 at approximately 4:15 PM. The male individual was last seen leaving the hotel alone early on the morning of June 8. Later, the hotel staff entered the room and found the female occupant dead in the bathroom, after which the police were informed. pizza and lassi at around 6:00 PM on the day of their arrival, which was delivered to their room by the hotel staff. Initial findings suggest that at the scene suggested death due to strangulation, allegedly using a drawstring.

The police crime team visited the scene, carried out an inspection, took photographs, and seized relevant evidence. As per the identity documents submitted at the hotel reception, the couple was identified as Sachin (31) and Sarika (29). The woman's body has been taken into custody and preserved at the mortuary for postmortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

Police have registered a case under FIR No. 103/2025, invoking Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Nabi Karim. (ANI Inputs)