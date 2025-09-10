Delhi: Woman Jumps Into Yamuna From Signature Bridge, Search Underway

A woman has been reported to have jumped into the Yamuna River from Delhi's Signature Bridge. Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and a team of divers are present at the spot after they received a call at 6.30 am on Wednesday, September 10.

Delhi Fire Service said that a team of police are at the spot and searching for the woman. CCTV footage from the nearby area is being reviewed. Further details are awaited.

A woman jumped into the Yamuna near Signature Bridge. At 6:30 AM, Delhi Police and fire services received a call. Police are at the spot and searching for the woman. CCTV footage from the area is also being reviewed: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/1OM3ApVp7Y — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2025

A similar incident was reported in July this year, when a man jumped into the Yamuna River from the Signature Bridge to commit suicide after a dispute with his wife. He was later rescued by two boatmen.

Also Read | Surat Horror: Woman Pushes 2-Year-Old Son From 13th Floor, Then Jumps to Death.

Before jumping into the river, 30-year-old Lokendra sent a message to his wife informing her of his intention and then left his mobile phone and wallet on the bike before jumping into the river. He was rushed to Tibetan Camp in Majnu Ka Tila, where he regained consciousness. There he told the police that he had been under severe mental stress after an argument with his wife.

Yamuna river water level is now below the danger mark after crossing the monsoon's highest level of 207.48 metres last week due to heavy rainfall in the National Capital. Vehicular traffic on the Old Railway Bridge have been resumed after water level in the river came down on Tuesday.