Delhi woman shoots sister over affair suspicion

New Delhi, Aug 10 Suspecting an extramarital affair with her husband, a woman shot her younger sister in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The police have said that the accused 30-year-old woman identified as Sonu, has been arrested.

According to the police, at around 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday evening the victim Sumaila (20), a resident of Buland Masjid in Shastri Park, reported that her elder sister Sonu tried to shoot her with a country-made pistol.

"The pellets hit her face, after which Sonu also hit her several times on her head with the base of the pistol," said a senior police official.

During investigation, it was revealed that Sonu suspected Sumaila of having an extramarital affair with her husband.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC including attempt to murder and arms act has been registered at Shastri Park police station and Sonu has been arrested," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor