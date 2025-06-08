Delhi: Woman strangulated to death by lover in Paharganj hotel

New Delhi, June 8 A woman was strangled in a hotel room in central Delhi’s Paharganj by her lover who suspected her of having an affair with another man, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday. The killer has been arrested.

The body of Sarika, 29, was discovered in her room’s bathroom by the hotel staff around 9.30 a.m. in Nabi Karim area, the police said.

After the hotel staff grew suspicious after they saw Sarika’s companion, Sachin, 31, leave the hotel alone in the morning. They checked the room and found the woman’s body in the bathroom, the police said.

Investigators tracked down Sachin and arrested him after they launched a hunt for him using CCTV footage and identity document submitted by him at the time of checking into the hotel.

Sachin and Sarika had checked into the hotel on Saturday evening around 4 p.m, the police said.

The hotel staff said the two had ordered a pizza after taking up the room and they did not see any signs of discord between them till Saturday evening, the police said.

Sachin was booked for murder after he admitted killing Sariaka, the police said.

During investigation, he told police that he strangled her after a heated argument in the hotel room over her alleged affair with another man.

The gruesome murder came to light a day after a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in North East Delhi’s Dayalpur area on Saturday.

The police suspect that the absconding assailant raped her and stuffed her body in a suitcase in a bleeding condition, leaving her to die.

The suitcase, in which the girl was found in an unconscious state, was traced on the second floor of flat in Nehru Vihar on Saturday evening, hours after her family launched a hunt for her following her disappearance, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), Ashish Mishra, said, "At around 8.40 p.m. last night, a PCR call was received regarding a nine-year-old minor girl found in an injured condition."

"Upon reaching the location at Gali No. 2 in Nehru Vihar, the Dayalpur police team found that a minor girl in an unconscious state had been taken to hospital by her father," he added.

"Our team also reached the hospital, where doctors, after the preliminary examination, declared her dead. Signs of sexual assault were found," he said.

A case has been registered at Dayalpur police station under Sections 103(1), among others, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with murder and Section 6 of the POCSO Act that deals with aggravated sexual assault, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor