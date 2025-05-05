Delhi women speak, NCW listens: Grievance redressal drive begins with promises and action

New Delhi, May 5 The National Commission for Women (NCW) inaugurated a five-day Mega Women's Grievance Redressal Camp at its Jasola office here on Monday, under its innovative initiative “NCW – Aapke Dwar” (NCW at Your Doorstep). This initiative is aimed at resolving women’s issues directly at the local level, eliminating the need for them to approach the Commission’s headquarters.

The opening day saw the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as the chief guest, along with NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and Commission members. The dignitaries personally heard grievances from women across the city and took swift action towards resolving many of the cases. The initiative seeks to clear a backlog of pending complaints and ensure that women receive timely justice.

Chairperson Rahatkar, addressing the gathering, asserted: “If a woman cannot come to the Commission, we will go to her. This is our commitment. Through this Mega Jan Sunwai (public hearing), we aim to resolve all pending complaints from Delhi.”

The NCW plans to continue the hearings over the next four days to ensure thorough attention to every case.

In her address, CM Rekha Gupta reiterated the Delhi government's dedication to women’s safety and empowerment. The Chief Minister assured full cooperation from the Delhi Police and administration during the hearing session. She also underlined the importance of coordinated action for effective redressal.

The NCW also launched its fortnightly magazine “Jagruti” which will feature stories of women's achievements, landmark Supreme Court rulings, and new government initiatives for women.

In a heartwarming moment, Chairperson Rahatkar honoured two students from Shivaji College, Delhi University with special awards for excellence in academics and sports. These awards were funded through a donation she received while being honoured with the Mata Jijabai Samman during a Shivaji Jayanti event.

The NCW reaffirmed its commitment to promoting women’s education and their social, economic, and political empowerment through such proactive outreach programmes.

