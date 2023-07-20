Delhi youth electrocuted to death while using treadmill at gym

New Delhi, July 20 A 24-year-old youth died after being electrocuted while using a treadmill at a gym in Delhi’s Rohini area, a police official said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Saksham, a resident of Sector-19, Rohini. Saksham, a B.Tech graduate used to work in a multi-national company in Gurugram.

Saksham is survived by his father, mother, and a younger sister.

On Tuesday, police received information regarding the death of a youth from the BSA Hospital.

“Upon reaching the hospital, the police team was informed that the victim was brought in an unconscious state from the gym situated in Sector 15, Rohini,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

During investigation, the police reviewed the CCTV footage, which depicted Saksham performing his workout routine. “During the exercise, he sat on one of the treadmills, and it appears that he received an electric shock while in that position, leading to his fall,” said the DCP.

In response to the incident, the forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene. After examining the treadmill on which the unfortunate incident occurred, the FSL team concluded that the metal parts of the machine carried an electric current.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at the KN Katju Marg police station

Recounting the incident, complainant Keshav, who was present at the gym, told police that the incident occurred during his workout on Tuesday.

“Saksham, another gym-goer, was also exercising at the time. At approximately 7:15 a.m., after some physical exertion, Saksham took a break and sat between two treadmills to rest. Unfortunately, during this time, he accidentally fell backward,” said Keshav in his complaint.

When Keshav attempted to help Saksham, he too received an electric shock. Reacting swiftly, Keshav turned off the power switch to prevent further harm. Other people at the gym rushed to aid Saksham by rubbing his hands and feet and administering CPR, but regrettably, their efforts yielded no response. Consequently, Saksham was immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention, while Keshav returned home.

According to the FIR, the gym in question was being managed by one Anubhav Duggal.

Mahesh Pruthi, the father of the deceased, shared that his son had recently received a promotion in June, becoming a manager at his company. Saksham followed a four-day workweek, attending the office regularly.

Expressing his grief, Mahesh said that colleagues from Saksham's gym informed him about an incident where another individual had received an electric shock approximately three days before the tragic event, and another person had experienced a similar shock three months ago.

“Many gym-goers had raised complaints about these electric shocks to the management, who assured them that the issue would be rectified. However, no action was taken on their part,” he said.

--IANS

ssh/uk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor