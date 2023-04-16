Delhi: Youth stabbed to death in Khan Market

New Delhi [India], April 16 : A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death on the road in front of Lokanayak Bhawan in the Khan Market, said Delhi police on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Akash.

Detailing the incident, the police said, "The incident occurred at around 8 PM.

The prima facie indicates that the reason behind the incident is personal enmity," added the police.

The police said, "The patient was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead".

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

