Delhiites were fed up with AAP: Anurag Thakur on poll results

New Delhi, Feb 8 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur, responding to the Delhi election results, said on Saturday that the people were fed up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He thanked the people of Delhi for giving a huge mandate to the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP leader said, “The people were fed up with the AAP. Delhi was eagerly waiting for development. For the past 11 years, there had been open loot in Delhi. The defeat of top AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia shows that the people of Delhi were fed up with the party. The 'AAP-da' name given by PM Modi was actually true. Like the Covid crisis in the country and the world, there was an 'AAP-da' here.”

When asked if the Congress helped the AAP in the election, Thakur stated, “Both the parties are two sides of the same coin…they fought the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together. Both parties are corrupt. Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal were in collusion and he wanted to get the anti-incumbency votes in favour of the Congress. But the public was smart and they took the right decision to give a clear majority to the BJP.”

Expressing gratitude to the people of Delhi, the BJP leader said, “Since the voters of the capital have given the mandate to the BJP, it is now clear that people don’t want those who make excuses and keep blaming others. ‘Ab toh Desh me Modi, Delhi me Modi (Now Modi in the country as well as in Delhi)'. Now we will take Delhi on the path of development and those who keep making excuses will be rejected.”

On the ‘Sheesh Mahal’, he said that the elected government will decide on the matter.

As per the trends, the BJP is set for a huge victory in Delhi after 26 years. Six hours into the counting of votes, the BJP was ahead on 47 out of the 70 seats and the AAP was leading in 23. The Congress appeared set to draw another blank.

Anurag Thakur, who was in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, said, “I consider myself fortunate to be here at a place where crores of people are coming to take a holy dip.”

