Delhi’s air quality continues to be in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi, Nov 23 The overall air quality in Delhi continued to be in the ‘very poor' category with the AQI at 388 on Thursday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the national Capital, the Anand Vihar area entered in the ‘very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 335 and PM 10 at 246, in ‘poor’ quality, while the CO reached 82 and NO2 was at 68, both in ‘satisfactory’ levels, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6 P.M.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 373 and PM 10 at 352, in the ‘very poor’ category, while the CO reached 90 the ‘satisfactory’ level.

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 325, in the ‘very poor’ category and PM 10 was at 252, under 'poor' category. The CO was recorded at 68, under the 'satisfactory' category at the weather station.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 401, in the ‘severe’ category and PM 2.5 at 362 ‘very poor’ while the CO plunged to 106, and NO2 at 102, both in ‘moderate’ levels.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 328 and PM 10 at 190, in ‘moderate levels’ while the CO was at 70, in ‘satisfactory’ levels.

At ITO station, the PM 2.5 was recorded at 308, in the ‘very poor’ category and PM 10 was at 167, in the ‘moderate’ category. The CO was at 98, in ‘satisfactory’ levels while NO2 plummeted to 136, in ‘moderate’ level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 335, in the ‘very poor’ category while PM 10 reached 234, placing it under the ‘poor’ category. The NO2 reached 174, in the ‘moderate’ category and CO was at 65, in the ‘satisfactory’ level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor