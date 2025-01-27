Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' category

New Delhi, Jan 27 After two days of moderate air quality, the air quality in the national capital has again deteriorated, falling into the 'poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 am on Monday was recorded at 242.

While the AQI continues to fluctuate, the weather has also started to show signs of change, as temperatures rise and the cold gradually begins to fade.

The shift in temperature is becoming evident, with the maximum temperature on Sunday reaching 23.7 degrees Celcius, 1.6 degrees Celcius higher than the average for this time of year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has observed a slight drop of up to 1 degree Celcius in the minimum temperatures across Delhi and NCR in the past 24 hours. Despite the rise in daytime temperatures, the mornings and nights still maintain a cool feel, signalling the lingering effects of winter.

Air Quality Index (AQI) across various parts of Delhi has shown significant pollution levels, including areas such as Bawana (298), Jahangirpuri (297), and Rohini (284). Other regions like Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar, and Ashok Vihar are also experiencing AQI levels in the 'poor' range, further exacerbating the city's air pollution problem.

According to IMD’s forecast, the day will be marked by clear skies, although light mist is likely during the morning hours. No specific weather warnings have been issued by IMD, but the gradual shift from winter temperatures to milder conditions signals the changing seasons.

With fluctuating air quality and mild weather conditions, Delhi people will need to stay alert regarding both pollution and the cooler mornings and nights. The weather is transitioning from winter to milder temperatures, with daytime highs now ranging between 21 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius, while the nighttime temperatures remain cooler, ranging between 7 to 8 degrees Celcius.

The next few days are expected to see the gradual fading of the cold spell, but air quality remains a concern for the city.

