Delhi's air quality dips to ‘very poor’ category as AQI crosses 300

New Delhi, Nov 7 The air quality in Delhi plunged into the “very poor” category on Friday morning, with the city’s AQI (Air Quality Index) crossing the 300 mark in most areas, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As of 7.00 a.m., the average AQI in Delhi stood at 312, reflecting a sharp deterioration in air quality after two days of relative relief. The national capital’s surrounding cities also recorded high AQI levels: Faridabad at 295, Gurugram at 288, Ghaziabad at 296, Greater Noida at 275, and Noida at 289. Most parts of Delhi reported AQI levels between 300 and 400, indicating “very poor” air conditions.

A grey haze settled over the city early Friday, with visibility reduced and a lingering layer of smog observed across key areas.

Near Chandni Chowk, the AQI reached 350, while at Indira Gandhi International Airport, it hovered at 290 in the “poor” zone.

Officials attributed the worsening air quality to falling temperatures and a surge in crop residue burning in neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecasting, stubble burning contributed 21.5 per cent to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels on Thursday, and this share is expected to rise to 36.9 per cent on Friday and remain high at 32.4 per cent on Saturday.

Satellite data detected 94 stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, 13 in Haryana, and 74 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday alone.

Since Diwali, Delhi’s air quality has fluctuated between the “poor” and “very poor” categories, occasionally touching the “severe” level. Environmental and student activists gathered at Jantar Mantar on Thursday to protest the government’s handling of pollution, demanding accountability and urging citizens to assert their right to clean air and public health.

Forecasts indicate that Delhi’s air will remain in the “very poor” category at least until November 8, as authorities continue to monitor pollution levels and stubble-burning activities in the region.

