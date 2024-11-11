Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, AQI over 400 in many areas

New Delhi, Nov 11 With the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 409, the national Capital’s air remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, while the air quality in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also remained a cause for concern.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 347 as of 7:30 A.M. on Monday.

The AQI levels in other cities within the Delhi-NCR region included Haryana's Faridabad at 165, Gurugram at 302, and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad at 242, Greater Noida at 300, and Noida at 237.

The pollution hotspots in the city where AQI remains above the city's average showed a marginal improvement from Sunday but are yet nowhere close to the safe margins.

Delhi's Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 409. In most areas of the national Capital, AQI levels remained between 300 and 400, with some areas exceeding 400.

Several areas in the national Capital are experiencing dangerously high AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 378, while Alipur reached 397 and Ashok Vihar hit 389. Bawana reported the highest in the city at 400, followed by Burari Crossing at 352 and Mathura Road at 316. Other affected areas include Dwarka Sector 8 (356), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (344), and IGI Airport (336).

ITO, Lodhi Road, and Major Dhyan Chand Stadium also saw AQI levels above 300. In addition, regions like Mundka, Narela, and North Campus at Delhi University reported AQI figures ranging between 352 and 363. The overall situation remains alarming, urging residents to take precautions to minimise exposure.

To address the escalating pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented several initiatives to mitigate pollution, including the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Stringent penalties have been imposed on polluting construction sites, vehicles, and industries while road dust control efforts are underway, with approximately 600 mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns deployed across the NCR.

As Delhi-NCR continues to witness worsening air quality with the onset of winter, the month-long anti-open burning campaign kicked off in the national capital on November 6.

The decision to kick off the anti-open burning campaign was made by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi after Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting of the Winter Action Plan with all stakeholders and officials concerned.

To strictly enforce the month-long anti-open burning campaign that will continue till December 6, as many as 588 patrolling teams will be deployed to tackle pollution, inspect construction sites and create awareness among farmers to prevent stubble burning.

Additionally, government departments, Resident Welfare Associations, and construction agencies have been instructed to provide electric heaters to security guards to reduce the need for open burning of biomass during winter. The Delhi government has urged neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to intensify their pollution control efforts, emphasising that collective action will have a stronger impact.

Recently, the Delhi government announced a comprehensive 21-point Winter Action Plan to tackle pollution in the national Capital. Last year's 14-point plan has been expanded to a broader 21-point strategy to combat the menace of air pollution, including emergency measures such as drone monitoring, anti-dust campaigns, road-sweeping machines etc.

