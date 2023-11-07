Delhi's air quality plummets to 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Nov 7 The air quality in Delhi on Tuesday evening dipped to 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index staying at 356,, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station remained in the ‘severe' category with PM 10 at 416 while PM 2.5 witnessed slight improvement after it reached 395, in a very poor category. The NO2 at 113, under 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

At Delhi Technical University station, the PM 2.5 reached 317 under 'very poor' category while PM 10 was at 410 under ‘severe’ category.

The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 321 and PM 2.5 at 338 (‘very poor'), while Carbon Monoxide (CO) was at 116 and Nitrogen Oxide (NO2) was at 109, both under moderate category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 355 and PM 10 at 251, in the poor category, while the CO reached 71 and NO2 at 52, both in the 'satisfactory' category.

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 398, in the ‘very poor' category while PM 10 reached 331, also placing it under ‘very poor’ category. The NO2 was recorded at 111 and CO at 101, both in 'moderate' category.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 350 under the 'very poor' category, while PM 10 was recorded at 274, in the ' poor' category while CO was at 105 in moderate category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor