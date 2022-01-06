Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Thursday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 380, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Consistently high winds are likely for today and the next two days that are expected to improve AQI but continue to remain within 'very poor'.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida remains in the 'severe' category with the AQI at 483. With the AQI at 369, the air quality of Gurugram is in the 'very poor' category.

Thunderstorm accomped with lightning at isolated places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on January 7, 2022, predicted Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

