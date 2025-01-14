Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' amid cold wave; IMD predicts isolated rainfall

New Delhi, Jan 14 Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category and fog continued to persist in the morning hours on Tuesday also.

The AQI stood at 247 at 6 a.m. but deteriorated slightly to 250 by 8 a.m., remaining in the "poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The dense fog engulfed the city, significantly reducing visibility, as the cold wave maintained its grip on the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall in Delhi and nearby areas on January 15 and 16, with a fresh western disturbance expected to impact northwest India starting Tuesday.

A marginal rise in temperatures was noted over the past 24 hours, with the city recording maximum temperatures of 16-17 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 9-10 degrees Celsius. While clear skies are forecast for January 14, cloudy conditions are likely to prevail on January 15 and 16.

Despite the overall improvement in air quality, some areas of the city reported higher pollution levels. Early morning CPCB readings highlighted severe air quality at Anand Vihar with an AQI of 356, while Wazirpur recorded 321.

Other locations, including Ashok Vihar, Shadipur, and Rohini, remained on the higher end of the "poor" category, with AQI levels nearing 300. Pollution levels ranged between 254 and 291 in areas like R.K. Puram, ITO, and Narela.

The "poor" AQI category encompasses readings between 201 and 300, while 301 to 400 is classified as "very poor," and levels above 400 fall under "severe".

Recent overnight rainfall on January 12 significantly contributed to improved air quality across Delhi-NCR, leading the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to lift GRAP Stage III restrictions.

This allowed private construction and demolition activities to resume, regular in-person classes for students up to Class 5 to continue, and the unrestricted operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, along with non-essential BS-IV diesel medium goods vehicles.

However, the city remains on alert as the weather and pollution levels continue to fluctuate.

