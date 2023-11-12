Delhi’s air quality remains 'poor'

New Delhi, Nov 12 The overall AQI of the national capital on Sunday morning remained in the poor category.

The Anand Vihar station was in the 'poor' category with PM 10 at 290 and PM 2.5 at 250 while the CO was at 32 and NO2 was at 32 under 'good' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, at the Bawana station PM 10 reached 342, in the very poor category while PM 2.5 at 170 was in the ‘moderate’ category, while the CO reached 48 and NO2 at 10, both in the 'good' category.

At the Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 reached 167 while PM 2.5 was at 114 under the ‘moderate' category on Sunday.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 304 and PM 10 at 143, in the 'moderate' category.

The PM 2.5 at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 320, putting it in the ‘very poor' category while PM 10 reached 174, placing it under ‘moderate’ category. The Carbon monoxide (CO) reached 55, in 'satisfactory' levels and NO2 was at 5, in the 'good' category.

At Mundka station, the PM 2.5 reached 344, in the 'very poor' category and PM 10 at 178, in the ‘moderate' category while the CO was at 40 and NO2 was at 21, a 'good' level.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

