Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for fifth day straight; AQI at 323

The national capital woke up to smog on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 323 by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to the SAFAR, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the fifth day straight.

On Friday, the AQI was recorded at 335 in the morning.

The AQI at Lodhi Road and Mathura Road was recorded at 315 and 342 respectively.

In the Delhi University area, the quality of the air was recorded as 'very poor' at 341 and the Pusa area at 312.

The air quality at the Delhi Airport Terminal 3 was also recorded at 321 and the one at IIT Delhi was 316.

Meanwhile, Noida also recorded 'very poor' AQI today at 379.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

