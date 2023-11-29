Delhi's anti-smog arsenal to persist as GRAP-III lifted

New Delhi, Nov 29 Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the use of 215 mobile anti-smog guns and 375 water sprinklers will continue across the national Capital to control pollution levels.

“Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III has been lifted. According to weather department forecasts, fluctuations in AQI levels may occur if the wind speed decreases. The Environment Department is directing the implementation of measures outlined in GRAP 1 and 2 across all departments, maintaining precautions at current hotspots,” said Rai, while addressing a press conference at Delhi Secretariat.

“Teams addressing the anti-dust campaign, prevention of open burning, PUC checking, and alleviating traffic jams, among other initiatives, will continue in their efforts as per directions given to relevant departments,” said Rai.

The minister added that the teams overseeing 13 hotspots and 60 anti-smog guns will persist in their work.

“Additionally, the daily use of 215 mobile anti-smog guns, 82 mechanical sweeping machines, and 375 water sprinklers will continue. Mandatory dust control measures are to be enforced at construction sites,” said Rai.

“Projects covering an area above 500 square meters require registration before commencing work. Monitoring of construction sites is being conducted by 591 teams and a fine will be imposed for violations,” said Rai.

On Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee issued an order revoking the Stage-III actions under the GRAP with immediate effect in Delhi and its peripherals.

The decision, made in response to the prevailing air quality conditions by CAQM, rescinds the order issued on November 2. The air quality in the national Capital continued to remain under the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning with the overall AQI at 318, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

