Delhi's AQI remains very poor at 369

Smog engulfed the national capital on Saturday morning pushing the overall air quality to remain in 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 369.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI at Lodhi Road recorded major pollutant PM 2.5 at 369.

The AQI in the Delhi University area was 365 while it was 381 at IIT Delhi.

In the National Capital Region of Gurugram and Noida, the Air Quality Index was 374 and 388, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Earlier this month, the air quality in Delhi was in the 'moderate' category.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences, have issued health advisory through SAFAR saying that everyone should reduce heavy exertion. People with heart disease, older adults and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion, said the SAFAR app.

( With inputs from ANI )

