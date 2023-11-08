Delhi’s AQI slightly improves at some places, overall air quality in 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Nov 8 The air quality in Delhi on Wednesday evening slightly improved with an overall Air Quality Index at 398, in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station entered in the ‘very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 367 at 6 p.m while the CO was at 108, under 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 348, very poor category, and PM 10 at 260 (poor) while the CO reached 68 (satisfactory).

At Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 reached 259 under 'poor' category while PM 2.5 was at 182 under ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday evening. The CO was recorded at 57, under the 'satisfactory' category at 6 p.m. on the weather station.

The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 459 and PM 2.5 at 429 (‘severe'), while CO was at 128 and NO2 was at 107, under moderate category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 440 and PM 10 at 404 while the CO reached 84 in the 'satisfactory' category.

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 377, in the ‘very poor' category while PM 10 reached 292, under ‘poor’ category. The CO was recorded at 117 ('moderate') on Wednesday evening.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 396 under the 'very poor' category, while PM (particulate matter) 10 was recorded at 349, also in the 'very poor' category while CO was at 116 in moderate category.

At Punjabi Bagh, the PM 2.5 reached at 367 and PM 10 at 305, both under ‘very poor category’ while NO2 was at 82 and CO at 90, in the satisfactory category.

