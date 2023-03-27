Delhi's Civil Servants to be trained at IIMs as LG approves UTCS proposal

New Delhi [India], March 27, : Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena on Monday approved the proposal made by the Training Department of Union Territory Civil Services (UTCS) for the training of Delhi Civil Servants at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), informed the government through a release.

In the training program middle and senior level officers (DCS & IAS) of GNCTD, will go for residential training at IIMs-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata for training as a part of "Vision@2047" and "Mission2023".

The training programs will be in addition to those under the "Karmyogi Bharat" and envisage to train decision-makers in the contemporarily relevant spheres like Public Private Partnership, Change Management, Leadership and Decision Science.

Earlier, UTCS had moved this proposal of collaboration with the IIMs after suggestions for comprehensive training were made by the Lt. Governor himself only.

As of now under the "Karmyogi Bharat" program, training programs on different topics are available on iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) platform and it offers courses like Dakshta and Karmyogi Prarambh which educate IAS about leave rules, noting and drafting, office procedure, Code of Conduct for Government employees, stress management, effective communication, MS-word, MS-excel etc.

It may be noted that the last such program for 24 DCS officers on "Management Development" at IIM-Ahmedabad was conducted in 2011-12 and thereafter for 30 officers in 2012-13.

