Delhi’s Industrial Ideathon 2025: 40 teams to fight for top honours on Aug 22

New Delhi, Aug 18 After days of rigorous assessments, brainstorming sessions and solution demonstrations, 40 teams from 13 Delhi colleges have been shortlisted for the Grand Finale of the Rekha Gupta government’s Industrial Ideathon 2025, scheduled for August 22.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the initiative aims to connect students and young innovators directly with industrial policy challenges, ensuring that the capital’s industrial ecosystem benefits from fresh ideas, cutting-edge solutions, and youth-driven energy.

“The overwhelming response to the Industrial Ideathon proves that our youth is eager to participate in policymaking with the capabilities of offering real-world business solutions,” he said.

The finalists — from NSUT, IGDTUW, SSCBS, GGSIPU and other institutions — have demonstrated how Delhi’s students are driving innovation across logistics, ease of doing business, technology adoption and MSME resilience, he said.

The shortlisted finalists represent a diverse range of innovations. From teams designing AI-driven logistics and supply chain platforms, to those working on ease of doing business solutions for startups and entrepreneurs, others leveraging frontier technologies like automation, robotics and Industry 4.0, and several offering practical models for strengthening MSMEs through access to finance and markets — the talent pool reflects the next generation of problem-solvers, said a statement.

The Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) emerged as the frontrunner with 10 finalist teams, followed by the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) with six teams. Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) also made strong contributions with five teams each.

Other institutions with selected teams include Bhagwan Parshuram Institute of Technology (BPIT), Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology (MAIT), Kasturi Ram College of Higher Education, Guru Tegh Bahadur 4th Centenary Engineering College, Kirorimal College (Delhi University), Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology (GTBIT), Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi, Delhi Technological University (DTU), and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The finalist pool reflects diversity across challenges as well as institutional representation — ranging from engineering and management colleges to liberal arts and technical universities, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor