Delhi’s minimum temperature rises slightly; air quality remains ‘very poor’

New Delhi, Jan 14 Delhi’s minimum temperature witnessed a marginal rise on Wednesday morning, settling at 3.8 degrees Celsius, even as cold wave conditions continued to grip the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Alongside the persistent cold, air quality across the city remained a major concern, staying in the ‘very poor’ category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 360.

Several monitoring stations across Delhi reported AQI levels well above 300, indicating hazardous conditions for public health. Some locations even slipped into the ‘severe’ category, with readings approaching or crossing the 400 mark. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 366 at 7 a.m., while Bawana stood at 361. Jahangirpuri reported particularly alarming conditions, with the AQI touching 420, categorising it as ‘severe’. RK Puram recorded an AQI of 407, Dwarka Sector 8 at 403, Punjabi Bagh at 366, Wazirpur at 386, and Chandni Chowk at 397.

As per the AQI classification, values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. Prolonged exposure to ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ air quality can significantly impact respiratory and cardiovascular health, particularly among children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

The IMD has forecast that similar cold conditions are likely to persist throughout the day. It further stated that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi for the next two to three days before gradually abating. For January 14, the weather agency predicted “cold wave conditions at a few places” along with “shallow to moderate fog during morning hours.”

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has projected the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi to remain in the range of 19 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius and 3 degrees to 5 degrees, respectively. The minimum temperatures are expected to be appreciably below normal by 3.1 to 5.0 degrees Celsius at many places, and below normal by 1.6 degrees to 3.0 degrees at isolated locations, while maximum temperatures are likely to remain near normal.

Meanwhile, fluctuating visibility due to fog has affected flight operations at Hindon Airport. In a travel advisory, authorities stated that changes in flight schedules may occur and operations could be slower than usual as visibility conditions evolve. Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status on official websites or mobile applications before heading to the airport.

Delhi has been battling biting cold for the past few days, with the minimum temperature dipping to 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking the coldest morning of the season so far. However, the IMD has forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

The IMD has also warned of an increased likelihood of illnesses such as flu, runny or stuffy nose, and nosebleeds, which can be triggered or aggravated by prolonged exposure to cold conditions. Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from both the cold weather and deteriorating air quality.

