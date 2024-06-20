Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat sees sudden spike in bodies being brought for cremation

New Delhi, June 20 Amid the heatwave across north India, Delhi's largest crematorium Nigambodh Ghat has witnessed a sudden surge in the number of bodies being brought for last rites, officials said.

On average, 50 to 60 bodies used to reach Nigambodh Ghat daily, but the number has more than doubled in the last two days.

According to the Nigambodh Ghat administration, as many as 90 bodies were brought to the crematorium on June 18 while on June 19, the number increased to 142 -- the second highest since the Covid period.

Nigambodh Ghat in-charge Suman Gupta told IANS that as many as 1,500 bodies were brought to the crematorium in the month of June during the Covid period, however this time, almost 1,100 bodies have already been cremated at the Ghat between June 1-19.

A maximum of 253 bodies were brought on one day to the Nigambodh Ghat during the Covid period.

According to Gupta, the number of bodies being brought also increases during severe winters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor