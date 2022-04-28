Delhi's peak power demand clocks 6000 MW

Delhi's peak power demand clocked 6000 megawatt (MW) for the first time in April as the unabated heatwave continues to push the power demand to newer highs.

On Wednesday, the power demand was 5786 MW and it has increased by around 3.7 per cent in just 24 hours. Peak power demand in the BRPL area of South and West Delhi today clocked 2549 MW and 1375 MW in the BYPL area of East and Central Delhi, as per the data by the discoms.

Peak power demand in BRPL' area of South and West Delhi, which had clocked 3118 MW and 2815 MW during the summers of 2021 and 2020 respectively, is expected to reach around 3500 MW this year.

On the other hand, in BYPL' area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand, which had reached 1656 MW and 1439 MW during the summers of 2021 and 2020 respectively, is expected to touch around 1800 MW this year.

Delhi's ever-increasing peak power demand is expected to cross 8200 MW during the summer of 2022. Apart from arranging adequate power, BSES has ramped up the network capacity by deploying both conventional and innovative solutions.

( With inputs from ANI )

