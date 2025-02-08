Delhi’s people gave befitting reply to 'tukde-tukde' gang, says MP CM on BJP’s victory

Bhopal, Feb 8 Reacting to the Delhi Assembly election results, where the BJP is heading for a decisive victory, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the people of the national capital have given a befitting reply to 'tukde-tukde' gang and have also reaffirmed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Yadav stated that the BJP’s triumph in Delhi once again proves Modi’s growing public connect. "The sentiments of the people across the country are aligning in one direction," he remarked.

Speaking to reporters in Indore on Saturday, Yadav took a dig at opposition parties, particularly the so-called ‘tukde-tukde gang,’ accusing them of misleading the nation for years. "These elements, with their narrow mindset, have faced yet another defeat," he said.

"They (opposition parties) resorted to every trick in the book, but the people of Delhi have rejected them. The public was fed up with the corruption under the AAP government, while the Congress fought what seemed like its last battle in Delhi," Yadav added.

Slamming the opposition alliance, he said, "They came together on a foundation of lies, but have now scattered like straws."

Yadav, who campaigned in nearly a dozen assembly constituencies in Delhi, claimed he had sensed the mood of the electorate during his visits. He also linked the outcomes of the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi elections to the trajectory of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The opposition misled people with false narratives, but these results should serve as a wake-up call for them," he said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra, who had been actively campaigning in Delhi, echoed Yadav’s views. "The people of Delhi have given a fitting response to those engaging in appeasement politics," he said.

Adding to AAP’s embarrassment, former Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with several senior leaders, suffered electoral defeats.

The BJP is all set to form the next government in Delhi with a massive over AAP. The party will return to the National Capital after a long gap of 27 years.

