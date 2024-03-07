Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College Receives Bomb Threat, Search Operation Initiatedn

New Delhi, March 7 A bomb threat call was received by the staff of Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi on Thursday, said police, adding that teams were on the ground and so far nothing suspicious has been found. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that a bomb threat call was received via WhatsApp by staff of Ram Lal Anand college around 9:34 a.m.

"After receiving information, immediately police along with Ambulance, BDS, BDT reached the college and students were evacuated," said the DCP. "Search and checking is being carried out. So far nothing suspicious has been found in checking. "Further measures are underway," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor