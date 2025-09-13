Delhi’s Taj Palace Receives Bomb Threat via Email, Turns Out to Be a Hoax; No Explosives Found, Says Police

Bomb threat to Taj Palace in New Delhi turned out to be hoax. On Saturday, September 13 Taj Palace, received a threat via email. Authorities informed, Delhi police and they did a through search no explosive found in hotel premises.

#UPDATE | Taj Palace in Delhi received a bomb threat mail. Nothing was found, it has been decaled a hoax: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

Even tough this threat was false alarm, a proper investigation will be down to find the culprit behind this fake mail. This threat comes day after Delhi High Courts bomb threat. On Friday, a bomb threat e-mail was received at the Delhi High Court, prompting evacuations on the premises. The letter also mentioned “links with the Pakistan ISI cells" and stated that “the judge’s chamber will detonate shortly after mid-day Islamic prayers. "Meanwhile, searches were underway on the court premises, and an official statement by the Delhi Police was awaited.

Earlier On Tuesday September 9 2025, a similar bomb threat email targeted the Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), prompting swift action from security agencies. Multiple fire tenders were dispatched as a precautionary measure after receiving a call about the threat, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The Delhi Police deployed bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) at both locations to conduct anti-sabotage checks under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Repeated threats, special hoax threats have created significant concern among the citizens.