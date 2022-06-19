Delhi's two dreaded criminals of Ashok Pradhan gang held

New Delhi, June 19 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two dreaded criminals of the Ashok Pradhan gang, an official said here on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Shyam alias Situ, 33, and his associate Sahil, 22.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said an information was received that the accused would come to meet their associate in Kanjhawala area in a Wagon R Car.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which laid a trap and at about 2.45 p.m. on Sunday a white Wagon R was spotted along with accused persons on Bawana-Kanjhawala red light which was going towards Ghevra Mor.

"They were apprehended after a brief chase when the wheel of a Wagon R car got stuck in a ditch and got damaged," the DCP said.

During sustained interrogation accused Shyam disclosed that he is a resident of Bawana area in Outer Delhi, working for Ashok Pradhan Gang and the gang members are wanted in murder, extortion, attempt to murder and other cases in Delhi, Haryana and UP.

It was also revealed that in 2021 accused Shyam along with his associates Ajay Joon and Yogesh Kalu had opened fire on a Dhaba owner when he refused to provide service in their car.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor